Vernon Performing Arts Centre Society bursaries open

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society has announced its revamped Bursary Program for 2018.

Students from Vernon, Coldstream or Electoral Areas B or C who are entering into, or returning to full-time studies at a university, college, or technical school majoring in an accredited Performing Arts or Performing Arts Management program; and those students registered in a recognized apprenticeship program in the Performing Arts are invited to apply.

Bursary applications must be received at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre’s administration office by 5 p.m., Sept. 17.

The announcement of the 2018 Bursary recipients will be made Sept. 30 as part of the Society’s 17th Annual Birthday Bash celebration at the Performing Arts Centre.

“Each year, the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society makes available bursaries to promote and assist area students in their pursuit of careers in the performing arts,” said Keyanna Burgher, audience development officer. “Bursaries are made possible by the generosity of Performing Arts Centre patrons from tips and gratuities collected at the coat check, bar and concession. The Society also accepts donations specifically made for its Bursary Program.”

The Society’s Board of Directors sets the number and amounts of bursary awards annually and receives recommended selections from its Bursary Program Committee to determine recipients.

The Bursary Program is a key part of the Society’s developing “Youth Engagement Strategy” (YES), which also promotes summer student employment opportunities, youth volunteers, student community hours experience and other youth outreach activities over the year.

To apply, students can visit the Society’s website at www.vdpac.ca.

Inquiries about the Bursary Program can be directed to Jim Harding, executive director at theatre@ticketseller.ca or by phone at 250-542-9355.

