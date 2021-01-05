Vernon Performing Arts Centre Society focuses on local talent in online series

Free online streaming series set to launch on Thursday, Jan. 21

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society has announced the launch of its new, free FOCUS Online Streaming Series, starting Thursday, Jan. 21. Singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Jodie B (picture) is among the local artists lined up for the series. (Facebook photo)

A new year, a new venture for the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society.

The centre is launching its new FOCUS Online Series premiering Thursday, Jan. 21.

An extension of VDPAC’s live SPOTLIGHT Season presentations, the FOCUS Online Series will stream online local and Okanagan Valley artists every two weeks for free to introduce VDPAC’s development and online programming.

There will be 22 artists featured in the first series, including:

Singer-songwriter Shaughnessy;

Fashion designer Jill Setah;

New Wave artist Haiden Laird;

Julliard-trained opera singer Melina Schein;

Singer, multi-instrumentalist performer and producer Jodie B;

Classical guitarist and TV host Manfred Harter.

READ MORE: Vernon Performing Arts Centre goes ahead with bursary program amid COVID-19

READ MORE: Vernon Performing Arts Centre announces Spotlight series



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLive music