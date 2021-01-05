Vernon Performing Arts Centre Society focuses on local talent in online series

A new year, a new venture for the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society.
The centre is launching its new FOCUS Online Series premiering Thursday, Jan. 21.
An extension of VDPAC’s live SPOTLIGHT Season presentations, the FOCUS Online Series will stream online local and Okanagan Valley artists every two weeks for free to introduce VDPAC’s development and online programming.
There will be 22 artists featured in the first series, including:
- Singer-songwriter Shaughnessy;
- Fashion designer Jill Setah;
- New Wave artist Haiden Laird;
- Julliard-trained opera singer Melina Schein;
- Singer, multi-instrumentalist performer and producer Jodie B;
- Classical guitarist and TV host Manfred Harter.
