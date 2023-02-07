Actor Josh Eppelle (right) questions fellow suspects Jeff Kirkiham (clockwise from top), Christopher Marioni, Ezra Sanders, Brittany Parr, Ellen Campbell and Heather Boyd in Vernon Powerhouse Theatre’s production of the Agatha Christie classic, The Mousetrap, running Feb. 22-25, Feb. 26, and March 1-4. (Contributed)

Actor Josh Eppelle (right) questions fellow suspects Jeff Kirkiham (clockwise from top), Christopher Marioni, Ezra Sanders, Brittany Parr, Ellen Campbell and Heather Boyd in Vernon Powerhouse Theatre’s production of the Agatha Christie classic, The Mousetrap, running Feb. 22-25, Feb. 26, and March 1-4. (Contributed)

Vernon Powerhouse Theatre sets classic Trap

Theatre to showcase Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap Feb. 22-25, Feb. 26, March 1-4

This is a trap you’ll want to get caught in.

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre is excited to be presenting the longest running show in modern theatrical history.

Hailed as the “cleverest mystery” of the British theatre, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap is now in its 71st year in London’s West End – and the theatre feels lucky to have such a classic grace its stage.

Directed by local theatre instructor, writer, and producer Diane Llewelyn-Jones, the story hosts a cast of eight characters snowed up in a country manor for the weekend.

Little is known – or suspected – of each other until one of them is murdered by strangulation. Then “the game’s afoot” with false identities, dark histories, and accusations galore. Finding out who-done-it as it wags its little “tale” holds audiences in suspense.

Since the play has become so timeless, Llewelyn-Jones decided that another place and time might bring out some interesting features.

She has chosen to set it in the 1970s rather than Britain’s post war 1950s.

Replete with bell bottoms, moustaches, Bob Dylan, lots of macramé, and other ‘70s icons, it guarantees a trip down memory lane for those who experienced it – and an education for those who did not!

Actors Brittany Parr, Jeff Kirkham, Heather Boyd, Christopher Marioni, Ellen Campbell, Ezra Sanders and Josh Eppele have been working hard and really enjoying the process of putting the show together.

The director is very excited about their performances.

“We have seasoned professional actors mixed with first time performers – and that’s exactly what community theatre should be about,” said Llewelyn-Jones. “We are all learning from each other, discovering together, and are really proud of what we’re creating – it’s a blast.”

Performances run Feb. 22 – Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 26 at 2 p.m., and March 1 – 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at ticketseller.ca.

