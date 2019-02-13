Vernon production explores unfulfilled lives

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike at Powerhouse Theatre

A comedic tale of three middle-aged siblings and a nearly-naked guest is set to bring Vernon out of hibernation.

Powerhouse Theatre presents Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Feb. 20-March 2. Evening performances take place Feb. 20-23 and Feb. 27-March 2 at 7:30 p.m. (tickets $22 for youth and $28 for adults) while there is a matinee Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. ($22 for youth and $26 for adults). Tickets available at ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-SHOW (7469). For those interested in learning more about the play and cast, there is a special talkback night Feb. 24.

“It gets people’s attention for sure,” said Director Kristine Larsen.

Winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, it was written by Christopher Durang, and derived from the works of Anton Chekhov.

Vanya and Sonia are still living in their childhood home after decades when their movie-star sister Masha comes to visit, with her younger boy toy Spike in tow.

Set in August, against a beautiful rural backdrop complete with a pond and herons, the two siblings still at home ponder: “Here I am 57, 62 and what have I got to show for it,” said Larsen.

Meanwhile, Masha is actually in the same place.

“The movie star who seems to have everything but is still just as unhappy as her siblings. And Spike is an indication of that,” said Larsen, adding that the audience gets to see Spike (Matt Brown) in his underwear a few times.

While each of the characters questions their choices in life: “What if I’d taken more chances?” the moral of the story is clear.

“Really what he’s saying is, it’s never too late,” said Larsen, who can relate to the storyline.

“That’s what really attracted me to the play.”

There are also two other characters in the production: Cassandra, the sooth-saying house cleaner with frequent premonitions (some made up and some true), and Nina, an aspiring actress visiting her aunt and uncle next door and finds out the famous Masha, who she adores, is their neighbour.

Vernon’s adaptation features the local talents of cast members Adele Kuyek, John Lomas, Brown, Heather Boyd, Brianne Kiefiuk and Delaney Bowman, plus the power of the skilled crew.

The cast and crew is full of first-timers, including Larsen, as this is her first full-length production.

“Everybody is killing it, you would never know,” said Larsen, who is also a part of the Feb. 28 Vagina Monologues.

