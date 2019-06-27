The chorus rehearses for the Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival’s first opera Maria Chapdelaine, which goes Saturday, June 29 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Submitted)

Vernon Proms in documentary spotlight

Classical musical festival subject of documentary

Classical music is taking the spotlight and taking over the Okanagan this summer.

The fourth annual Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival kicks off Saturday, June 29 with Maria Chapdelaine, by Jim Leonard.

See: Vernon organist Jim Leonard opens Proms with first opera

While locals can catch the opening event at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, the event is gaining even greater exposure as it has caught the attention of filmmakers.

“We will have a movie crew making a full-length documentary about the opera for Telus Optic TV,” said Natalia Polchenko, founding and artistic director of the festival. “Telus had ordered 11 documentaries about Western Canada communities, Vernon being one of the 11. The production team had found out about us online and thought the production was special enough to warrant a movie.

“It should be a full-length documentary in the end.”

Following Saturday’s opera, events continue with the free performance by Oro and Oko Baroque at Peace Lutheran Church July 3, then Martin Krátky and Alena Krátká at All Saints Church July 5 and more, including a workshop called Recorders for Beginners July 7. There are also three concerts scheduled for Kelowna.

“We have 27 events running from June 29 to Aug. 4, that include three featured concerts of world-class guest artists and orchestra, great chamber concerts by our local professional musicians, free concerts, workshops, summer youth arts camps, etc.,” said Polchenko.

For a full list of events visit vernonproms.ca.

