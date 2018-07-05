Vernon Public Art Gallery ready for annual art auction fundraiser

Tickets now available for Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts July

Colin Barr (left) and Ian Pusey take in the artwork on display for the Vernon Public Art Gallery’s Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts last year. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts returns to Turtle Mountain Winery for the annual art auction and garden party benefit event of the Vernon Public Art Gallery.

Staff and volunteers are working hard behind the scenes to help make Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts July 18 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Turtle Mountain Winery a magical evening for all who attend.

“The support for the Vernon Public Art Gallery continues to grow and as a result, we have been able to offer the quality of exhibitions to the population we serve. We have attracted artists of international stature such as our current featured Canadian artist Derek Besant,” said Dauna Kennedy Grant, executive director.

“Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts provides us with the funding required to bring those quality exhibitions, which in turn direct the educational tours we provide to thousands of kids in our school program and the general public.”

The event this year will feature gourmet appetizers provided by local caterers, wine and beer, and a speciality welcome cocktail for guests to enjoy.

Kailee McGuire will share musical talents live outdoors in the beautiful vineyard setting. Guests can purchase a $10 raffle ticket in hopes of winning the “Gift of Culture” prize valued at nearly $1,400.

Jason Armstrong of Beach Radio will emcee the event alongside auctioneers Don and Brody Raffan. Although cowboy hats are not generally the chosen attire at Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts, the Raffan’s live auction is an art form in itself and is entertainment for all. Following the live auction, guests can peruse the silent auction items, enjoy more food and drinks, and dance into the night.

Guests are treated to a complimentary shuttle service to and from Kal Tire Place provided by Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts Presenting Sponsor Bannister Honda.

“The Vernon Public Art Gallery wishes to thank our sponsors, donors, volunteers and guests for attending this event. We are gearing up for a very exciting referendum this fall in hopes that future events like this will one day soon be held in a brand new cultural facility,” Kennedy Grant said.

“Vernon has grown and become a cultural hub. A new facility for the museum, art gallery, and similar user groups would be immensely beneficial for the community. I invite you to attend Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts as a means to show your support.”

Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts tickets are available to purchase online at www.vernonpublicartgallery.com, in person at the Gallery at 3228-31st Ave Vernon, or by phone at 250-545-3173 (advance only). Ticket price for VPAG members is $50 or regular ticket price is $65, and a VIP table of 4 is $300.

