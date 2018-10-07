Vernon Public Art Gallery welcomes new slate of exhibitions

Jolene Mackie is the Mackie Lake House Foundation artist in residence whose exhibition entitled Curious Reflections will take the Vernon Public Art Gallery walls Oct. 11. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

The Greater Vernon Cultural Centre project has gained a lot of attention recently as the referendum nears, but behind the cameras and interviews it’s business as usual for the Gallery as two new exhibitions are scheduled to open Oct. 11.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery presents the works of two Kelowna-based artists, Myron Campbell and Jolene Mackie.

Campbell’s exhibition Ghosts of Robert Lake is a visual essay addressing concerns about the sensitive environments and unique habitats in the light of the ever-expanding development of urban and rural communities.

For Campbell, the inspiration to explore the environmental issues at Robert Lake, a small lake in close proximity to the University of British Columbia Okanagan where he works, came from the building of what is now named John Hindle Drive which connects Glenmore Road and Highway 97 in Kelowna.

Robert Lake is now a conservation park containing a sensitive environment which acts as a temporary home to a great number of migrating birds. The lake is an example of a dry and salt mud flat in the Central Okanagan, a place with a unique habitat for waterbirds and shorebirds including an endangered American Avocet. Robert Lake is a conservation park owned by the surrounding landowners. There are no trails or roads, only a modest observation kiosk near the lake’s shore. Despite Campbell’s environmental conviction, the exhibition is an expression for careful consideration of “… a balance of human and ecological life.”

Mackie was selected to be the Artist in Residence 2018 program at the historic Mackie Lake House. The Gallery is pleased to host a solo exhibition Curious Reflections created by the artist during her residency at the Mackie Lake House. Her prolific studio practice and focus on the settings and interior of the heritage house allowed her to assemble a visually rich exhibition. The images will allow viewers a glimpse into the current state of the house and its surroundings and contemplate its historical significance in Vernon.

Both exhibitions will open Oct. 11 with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m, and will be available for viewing until Dec. 19. The opening reception is open to the public, offering a formal introduction to the artists, as well as appetizers and beverages. Admission to the reception is by donation.

Mackie will also give an artist talk at the Gallery Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. Guests are welcome to drop-in, no registration is required.

Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission by donation.

