Vernon Public Art Gallery’s Art After Dark ignites referendum dialogue

Madison Brown cuts out a star to place on the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre referendum poll board at the Vernon Public Art Gallery’s Art After Dark Sept. 28. With the looming referendum, activities at the Gallery’s soiree seeked to spark conversation about the proposed facility. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

With the looming cultural referendum, the Vernon Public Art Gallery sought to spark conversation about the proposed Greater Vernon Cultural Centre at their soiree-style party Art After Dark Sept. 28.

Now in its fourth year, Art After Dark sees exhibition-based activities mixed with cocktails, beer and appetizers for an opportunity to increase accessibility to art within the community.

“Add your voice for culture. As the voting citizens of Greater Vernon, you have the ability to shape our community, shape our future. Come out to Art After Dark, invite your friends and enjoy the exhibitions after hours. Bring someone new to see what we offer and then open the discussion about how relevant and important it is to build cultural institutions for our community,” said Dauna Kennedy Grant, executive director.

At the ballots Oct. 20, Greater Vernon residents will be asked to vote for or against borrowing up to $25 million for constructing the multi-purpose cultural facility. The remaining $15 million of the estimated $40 million project will be generated through grant applications and fundraising opportunities.

For more information about the proposed cultural centre, visit www.gvculturalcentre.ca.

