Vernon realtor captures Okanagan Valley in photo collection

Marty Gilbert’s book, The Okanagan Collection, is available in acrylic, aluminum, or fine art paper

The teal blue of the Okanagan Lake; the luscious rows of grape vines; the snowy peaks and vibrant chalets of Silver Star Mountain. These views and more define the Okanagan Valley, and are views that have been captured and bound by fine arts photographer Marty Gilbert.

The Vernon realtor has turned out a book of photography, The Okanagan Collection, which features 100 images that are available in acrylic, aluminum or fine art paper.

“I’ve tried to capture all of the Okanagan at different seasons and in different light conditions,” says Gilbert. That includes a combination of urban and natural landscapes.

Originally from Calgary, Gilbert worked in a political office before moving to B.C. with plans to live in Vancouver. He didn’t end up making it that far west, and settled in Vernon. He now lives near Silver Star Mountain with his wife and three kids, and when he’s not busy working as a real estate agent at Re/Max (as he’s done for the past 16 years), he’s out surveying the landscape.

The search for picturesque angles and viewpoints takes Gilbert to Rocky Mountain heights, coastal lookouts, and city rooftops – and the search for ideal light gets Gilbert out of bed early.

“I will often go and shoot my images in the early morning or evening to capture the light as it is dimming over the horizon,” explains Gilbert. “I’ve always seen the Okanagan portrayed with sunny skies and the lake, which can seem one-dimensional. I find the exploration comes in capturing sights that are not typical postcard images.”

It takes dedication to get shots that are beyond postcard grade. “It can sometimes take a few hours to get the shot, and there are lots of failed attempts when the conditions don’t cooperate.”

“Often I have to go back and repeat my attempt until I am happy with the result.”

Gilbert’s collections can be found on his website, gilbertfineart.com, or on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

READ MORE: Juno award-winning artist delivers early Christmas present to Okanagan

READ MORE: Okanagan Vinyl Fest spins into the South Okanagan

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon film festival to bring young local talent to the screen
Next story
Métis actor ‘enthralling’ in first lead role

Just Posted

Section of 27th Street in Vernon closed

The street has been closed from 30th Avenue to Highway 6 due to weather disrupting repaving

Cyclist struck on Vernon highway

Emergency crews responding, more information to come

New Vernon pastry chef has real sweet tooth

Caken Me Crazy’s owner left the dental industry to pursue the culinary arts

Vernon retirement home holding open house

Orchard Valley will open doors to the public on Saturday, Sept. 21

Vernon realtor captures Okanagan Valley in photo collection

Marty Gilbert’s book, The Okanagan Collection, is available in acrylic, aluminum, or fine art paper

VIDEO: Police interview with Sagmoen made public

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen works to control mosquito populations

Control efforts in the region have been starting earlier each year

PAW Patrol Live! adds third Penticton show due to pup-ular demand

Fans can now see the heroic pooches at three different showtimes at the SOEC

VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, crews on scene

Métis actor ‘enthralling’ in first lead role

Okanagan Screen Arts Society to screen Falls Around Her Sept. 23

Second bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health confirms second rabies case, this time in Saanich

South Okanagan school bus driver calls out bad drivers

Bus driver said she sees multiple vehicles go by the bus despite having the overhead lights flashing

B.C. man guilty of first-degree murder in Yukon killing

Edward James Penner, 22, was given the mandatory life sentence for the 2017 slaying of 25-year-old Adam Cormack

Woman stabbed at least five times in Nelson during random attack

Victim is in hospital, suspect is in police custody

Most Read