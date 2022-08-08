Vernon resort uncorks revamped wine festival

Destination SilverStar runs Aug. 11-14 at the village, in part with Savour The Sun from Oliver-Osoyoos

A Vernon resort will be popping wine corks starting Thursday, Aug. 11.

Destination SilverStar’s summer wine festival takes over the village Aug. 11 – 14, in part-partnership with Savour the Sun. Uncork, swirl and sip at the reimagined wine festival, featuring fabulous wine dinners, a progressive wine tasting in the village, a market, and live music throughout the weekend.

Meet some of the Okanagan’s most celebrated winemakers, and savour rare finds and terroir-expressive wines paired with expertly prepared bites from the culinary teams that call SilverStar home.

The delicious fun runs for four days.

On opening night — Thursday, Aug. 11 — oenophiles (wine connoisseur) are invited to settle into mountain life and enjoy special Okanagan wine features at several of Silver Star’s restaurants.

Other events include:

Savour the Sun: Silver Star at Black Pine – Aug. 12;

At Black Pine Social, Chef Jarred Sauve has created an elevated and contemporary multi-course menu that draws inspiration from rustic European alpine culture, served with Oliver-Osoyoos wines paired by sommelier Melanie Loughery.

Diners can expect mouthwatering dishes of scallop and sablefish ceviche, boasting dehydrated strawberry, sweet peas, and avocado mousse; braised pork belly with kale, honey and pear cider pickle mustard seeds, spiced rum and apple gel; beef tenderloin with vanilla and parsnip puree and crispy parsnip; all rounded off with broken cannoli featuring white chocolate and ricotta mousse, cannoli crackers and blueberry coulis. Wine lovers can look forward to bottles from Kismet, vinAmité and Gold Hill wineries.

Tickets are $145 + tax and gratuity, available here .

The Riedel Long Table Al Fresco Winefest Dinner – Aug. 12;

The SilverStar Mountain team is pleased to present a long-table culinary experience set in the village centre with the stunning Monashee mountains as a backdrop. Hosted by Matt Wentzell, sommelier and owner of Experience Wine Tours, dinner will feature a unique selection of wines from three of the Okanagan’s best wineries: La Stella Winery, Le Vieux Pin Winery and Meyer Family Vineyards.

SilverStar’s executive chef Scott Sanderson has created a perfectly paired menu to match that includes panzanella salad; fresh B.C. halibut cheeks; a decadent Fraser Valley duck confit; venison-stuffed gnocchi featuring SilverStar juckleberry jus; and a sweet finish of haskap-lemon cheesecake parfait.

Tickets are $155 + tax and gratuity, available here .

Wine Features at The Bulldog Grand Cafe

Chef Tyler Lafferty shares his unique culinary style and passion for great food at the Bulldog Grand Café. Features include elements of Dutch, Thai and Indonesian cuisines, with flavours from the West Coast, all prepared with the freshest ingredients and homemade baked goods. Think Indonesian vegetable salad, a satay trio of grilled beef, chicken and prawn skewers marinated in Indonesian aromatics, sweet soy and ginger, braised pork ribs, and nasi goreng or a custom charcuterie platter complimenting the beautiful selection of wines.

The venue features wines from Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country such as Hester Creek, Black Hills, and Burrowing Owl.

Uncork Your Senses Wine Tasting in the Village – Aug. 13;

Taste wines from Oliver Osoyoos Wine

Country and other Okanagan Valley wine regions while strolling through the beautiful Silver Star Village during this progressive wine tasting event. Some of B.C.’s most renowned, artisanal, and award-winning wineries will be set up throughout the village, along with local food stalls offering sample bites and treats for guests to enjoy throughout the afternoon. Expect to sip, swirl and taste wines from 50th Parallel, Waterside, Sunnybrae, Kettle Valley, Mayhem, Nk’Mip Cellars, Vin Amite, Gold Hill, Kismet, Hester Creek, Stags Hollow, Kalala, Little Straw, Mt Boucherie, Anthony Buchanan and more.

Friday Night Brands are set to pour non-wine options with their LVL Vodka Seltzer, Third Beach Tropical Cocktails, and Tea Bash Cold Brewed Hard Ice Tea.

Tickets are $95, available here .

A shuttle to and from Vernon is available for the tasting event, email info@destinationsilverstar.com to enquire about options.

Bring the whole family

Saturday, Aug. 13: Destination Silver Star invites guests to peruse the crafters at the Polson Artisan Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the village, dine at resort eateries, and starting at 1:30 p.m., enjoy live music from musician Josh Bogart, followed by an open concert with Canadian singer-songwriter Andrew Allen.

Sunday, Aug. 14: Enjoy bubbles and brunch at Red Antler with your choice of sparkles from Okanagan favourite Mt. Boucherie Brut, to Sonoma’s Piper, or French classic Moët et Chandon. Sister Speak is returning to the region from a successful European tour playing a free concert in the village at 4 p.m. It is also a great time to take a ride on the gondola, see wildflowers in bloom while hiking, and experience one of the best bike parks around.

Book accommodations for the weekend at Silver Star calling in with rate code “SAVOUR” for special rates.

