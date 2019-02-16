Lorraine Russell, Susan Hodgson and Bonnie Anderson pose on the red carpet during A Night At The Oscars, which returns to the Towne Cinema Feb. 24. (Okanagan Screen Arts Society photo)

Vernon rolls out the red carpet for Oscars live stream

Okanagan Screen Arts Society hosts red carpet event in support of hospice

Vernon is rolling out the red carpet.

Get ready to strut your stuff at the Vernon Towne Cinema on Sunday, Feb. 24 as the Okanagan Screen Arts Society presents the live streaming of the 91st Academy Awards.

See: It’s official the Oscars will air without a host

This event, hosted by Beach Radio, with returning masters of ceremonies, Ian Pusey and Colin Barr, who will entertain with their wit, humor, and charm. There will be door prizes, raffle prizes, a trivia contest, prizes for best-dressed male and best-dressed female and best costume.

“So, get out your glam dress and dust off your tuxedo as there are photo booths set up to capture the occasion,” said Bonnie Anderson, OSAS.

There will be pizza and charcuterie plates for purchase as well as a wine and champagne bar to add to the festive atmosphere.

“Come and join us for a great day of fun with all proceeds going directly to the North Okanagan Hospice Society,” said Anderson.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and continue on into the early evening.

“This is a wonderful way to spend a Sunday and at the same time support your community in a very worthwhile cause to help those that can no longer help themselves.”

Last year’s event raised more than $1,000 for hospice

Tickets are $10 and are available at the Vernon Towne Cinema box office or Expressions of Time Book Store.

Ian Pusey and Colin Bar pose on the red carpet during A Night At The Oscars, which returns to the Towne Cinema Feb. 24. (Okanagan Screen Arts Society photo)

