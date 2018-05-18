Vernon short The Happiness Tour gets a boost

You’re never too old to rock and roll.

The Happiness Tour, a short film in the works by Vernon’s own Janalee Budge, proves just that.

Budge is part of a team that received a $10,000 grant from Telus STORYHIVE to produce the digital short.

“The Happiness Tour is a heartwarming look at a motley crew of witty seniors who decide to form a rock band and go on a happiness tour,” said spokesperson Kelly Furey.

Out of more than 300 entries, The Happiness Tour was selected as one of 47 Top Awards from B.C. and Alberta. Each winning team will receive $10,000 to produce their digital short. The final projects will be available in Fall 2018 on TELUS Optik TV On Demand and on STORYHIVE.com.

Since 2014, STORYHIVE has supported compelling original storytelling reflecting a diversity of voices, ideas and views. Providing funding, distribution and customized career training for content creators and screen-based storytellers across B.C. and Alberta to hone their skills, take risks and bring the projects they care about to life.

