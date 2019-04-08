Vernon show shares hits from the ’60s

Get your groove on with the Vernon Community Singers as they go back in time almost 60 years.

Tap your toes and hum along to Canadian artists Joni Mitchell, Gordon Lightfoot and Ian Tyson during the show The Sixties on Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Church.

You’ll hear mellow folk favorites Turn! Turn! Turn!, Puff the Magic Dragon, Leavin’ on a Jet Plane and more. Also songs by The Mamas and Papas, The Beatles and Elvis. The iconic song Age of Aquarius will even feature go-go dancers.

Director Terry Logan said finding choral music for ’60s pieces was challenging, so she arranged the music for half of the show.

“Guest artist Gus Hansen will be performing and we will have a special appearance from the Communettes singing One Fine Day by Carole King a la The Supremes,” said Logan.

An award winning conductor, Logan, will makes the music live again with accompanist Marjorie Close, Molly Boyd on 12-string and Armstrong bass player Todd York.

The Community Singers are a multi generational choir who welcome anyone who loves to sing to join them in the fall.

Tickets for The Sixties are $14 each (children free) and are available at the Schubert Center or visit VCSingers.org.

