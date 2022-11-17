Vernon’s Andrew Allen hosts his annual Christmas show, All Hearts Come Home, Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Vernon Perfomring Arts Centre. (Contributed)

Vernon’s Andrew Allen hosts his annual Christmas show, All Hearts Come Home, Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Vernon Perfomring Arts Centre. (Contributed)

Vernon singer home for Christmas

Andrew Allen presents annual All Hearts Come Home Christmas show with special guests Dec. 10, VPAC

Nothing says it’s Christmas Time like the annual Andrew Allen Christmas Show, ‘All Hearts Come Home.’

Vernon’s Allen presents the show Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre.

With two original Top-10 Christmas songs of his own (Favorite Christmas Song and I Wanna Be Your Christmas), Allen is definitely a big fan of the holiday, and loves making a big splash when it comes to his hometown shows.

In past years, Allen has invited various artists ranging from elementary and high school students, to internationally acclaimed pop artists like Shawn Hook, Laurell and Carly Rae Jepsen to join him on stage, and this year will be just as special.

The Okanagan’s own Kailee McGuire and a handful of other surprise guests will join Allen on a re-imagined stage design that will certainly get the audience into the holiday spirit.

The audience can expect to hear some of their favourite Christmas songs, performed by Allen and his band, as well as Allen’s top-10 hits and the stories behind them.

Andrew Allen ‘All Hearts Come Home’ annual Christmas show is Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre, presented by 107.5 FM Beach Radio. Tickets are available from ticketseller.ca.

READ MORE: Bench dedicated to late Vernon newspaper editor

READ MORE: Girl Guides of Canada to rename Brownies after hearing that the name causes harm

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasConcertsEntertainmentVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shake it off? Parents come up short for Taylor Swift tickets

Just Posted

Vernon’s Lukas Rachwalski (left) won the Junior Boys division at the Youth Bowl Championship Provincial Singles tournament in Kelowna Nov. 13. He now advances to the national championships in May 2023 in Saskatchewan. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon bowler rolls path to national finals

Vernon’s Andrew Allen hosts his annual Christmas show, All Hearts Come Home, Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Vernon Perfomring Arts Centre. (Contributed)
Vernon singer home for Christmas

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: The distance blood travels

Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon and District has launched its Season of Giving campaign, on until Dec. 5. (File photo)
Vernon CMHA launches Season of Giving campaign