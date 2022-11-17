Vernon singer home for Christmas

Vernon’s Andrew Allen hosts his annual Christmas show, All Hearts Come Home, Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Vernon Perfomring Arts Centre. (Contributed)

Nothing says it’s Christmas Time like the annual Andrew Allen Christmas Show, ‘All Hearts Come Home.’

Vernon’s Allen presents the show Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre.

With two original Top-10 Christmas songs of his own (Favorite Christmas Song and I Wanna Be Your Christmas), Allen is definitely a big fan of the holiday, and loves making a big splash when it comes to his hometown shows.

In past years, Allen has invited various artists ranging from elementary and high school students, to internationally acclaimed pop artists like Shawn Hook, Laurell and Carly Rae Jepsen to join him on stage, and this year will be just as special.

The Okanagan’s own Kailee McGuire and a handful of other surprise guests will join Allen on a re-imagined stage design that will certainly get the audience into the holiday spirit.

The audience can expect to hear some of their favourite Christmas songs, performed by Allen and his band, as well as Allen’s top-10 hits and the stories behind them.

Andrew Allen ‘All Hearts Come Home’ annual Christmas show is Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre, presented by 107.5 FM Beach Radio. Tickets are available from ticketseller.ca.

