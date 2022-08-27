Vernon speed dating boat cruise on schedule

Tour of OK Lake will take 10 men, 10 women on three straight nights in three age categories

Vernon company Carpe D’Wine is giving singles in three different age groups a chance to speed date and meet people with a two-hour cruise of Okanagan Lake on three consecutive nights in August. (Contributed)

Remember: The S.S. Minnow went out on a three-hour tour.

Carpe D’Wine, of course, will not crash on a deserted island, nor will anybody named Gilligan be the first mate, but the Vernon company and its skipper is offering a two-hour lake venture with the potential to meet a new partner.

Vernon’s Shelley McDonald, owner-operator of Carpe D’Wine, is offering three nights of 7 Minutes to Social aboard her yacht on Okanagan Lake.

“It’s speed dating on water,” said McDonald.

Two-hour cruises will be offered for 10 men and 10 women in three age groups:

Monday, Aug. 29, 30-40 years;

Tuesday, Aug. 30, 40-50 years;

Wednesday, Aug. 31, 50+.

“We have women signed up but we are looking for men in all groups,” said McDonald.

Each cruise runs from 6 to 8 p.m. with beverages and appies available on board.

McDonald’s yacht is moored at Paddlewheel Park, where the cruise starts and returns.

Those taking part will be assigned a seat at a table of two on the would-be Love Boat and given a list of questions to ask in seven minutes.

Halfway through, McDonald will call out to switch seats or ask another question. At the end of seven minutes, McDonald will have the men move to their left and sit with the next person.

There will be an intermission halfway through to refresh drinks and to work the boat a bit. There should be about 30 minutes left to do one more game that will allow for more interaction.

“You will meet everyone, cruise the North Okanagan, have a lovely bevvie and I will be with my co-host to make sure no one is left feeling alone,” said McDonald. “If you have friends you want to come with, by all means, please do.”

McDonald’s yacht is called Spirit of the Okanagan and is a 35-foot boat that can hold up to 40 people. She’s only taking 20 each night.You can email McDonald at Shelley@CarpeDWine.com for more details or to sign up.

The cost is $60 per person.

