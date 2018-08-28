Vernon Splash of Red fundraiser makes splash

Auctioneer Paul Bielby of Benefit Auctions Inc. takes bids on Vernon artist Diana Gritten’s piece, “October Forest,” during the Splash of Red fundraiser held at Caetani House for the Caetani Cultural Centre. (Kristin Froneman photo)

The annual Splash of Red fundraiser for Vernon’s Caetani Cultural Centre made a splash.

The event, billed as “An Elegant Italian Evening under the Stars and Art Event with an Okanagan Twist,” matched last year’s total of $40,000 net. Organizers were still waiting for some bills as of Monday.

“We are very grateful for the tremendous support we received from sponsors, artists, volunteers, media, local businesses and participants who came out to support the Caetani House and the Splash of Red event,” said the cultural centre.

“It was truly a community effort. We’re looking forward to having the house open on a regular basis and working toward the heritage site for opening next spring.”

The funds from this year’s event will go towards the long-term goal of opening up the centre to greater community access, and as a heritage site by the spring of 2019.

As the Caetani Centre’s largest fundraiser, A Splash of Red has raised more than $120,000 to date in support of the centre’s journey to becoming an established cultural centre for artists both locally and globally.

A Splash of Red featured an aperitif reception and art viewing, followed by an Italian dinner served family style under the stars complete with wine and pairings.

A live art auction featuring spectacular original works from 20 renowned artists and the drawing of door prizes brought the evening to a close.

Vernon teacher Murray Sasges donated a red 10-speed bike event with ‘Sveva’ custom printed and applied to the bike.

“Sveva Caetani was my Grade 5 elementary school teacher and this bike was created as an homage to her inspiring teaching and her devotion to our Vernon arts community,” said Sasges.

This year’s event was the seventh Splash of Red fundraiser.



Greeter Tanya Lipscomb welcomes guests to the Splash of Red fundraiser held at Caetani House for the Caetani Cultural Centre. (Kristin Froneman photo)