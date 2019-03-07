Vernon students shine at Annual Choral Showcase

The annual Choral showcase took place Wednesday, March 6 at Performing Arts Centre.

Choirs from various Vernon schools took to the stage to perform individually before combining for a final mass choir performance.

Three showtimes took place (10:15a.m., 12:45p.m., and 4:30 p.m.), with different schools performing in each.

The 10:15 a.m. slot showcased Hillview Primary Choice, Coldstream Intermediate Choir, Vernon Christian School, Kalamalka Seconfary Choir, and Coldstream Grade 2/3 choir. Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. Ellison Intermediate Choir, BX Intermediate Choir, Alexis Park Choir, Silver Star Choirs (Intermediate and primary) took the stage. Finally, the last performance Wednesday afternoon showcases Bearisto Glee Club, Hillview Blue Notes, Seaton C tons Honour Choir, Mission Hill Elementary, OK Landing Intermediate Choir, and Seaton Show Choir.

