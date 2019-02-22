Vernon students tune up for festival

Voice and Piano fests put on by Registered Music Teachers

Alexandra Babbel

Students and teachers are tuning up for a festival of music, and everyone is invited.

To start, the Registered Music Teachers host a voice festival, taking place Feb. 28 at All Saints Anglican Church from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

See: Vernon music students tune up for festival

Voice adjudicator Alexandra Kosachukova Babbel will be on hand.

After enjoying an operatic and concert career in North America and Europe, Babbel founded the Opera Kelowna Society, a non-profit charitable status regional opera company. As Opera Kelowna’s artistic director, she brings to the organization years of proven artistic vision. Her intention is to bring various artists and art forms together to present peerless performances for the community in accessible and innovative ways. Babbel has a keen eye for identifying new talent and is known to provide a sound educational environment in which artists can fully develop their craft.

See: Vernon proms back for year three

Next up is the piano festival March 2-5 at All Saints, commencing at 9 a.m.

Adjudicator is Terry Logan, who holds Associate degrees from the Royal Conservatory of Music in voice and piano. She completed her advance studies in voice with Phyllis Mailing at the Vancouver Academy of Music and piano with Edward Parker.

Logan has founded and conducted several community and church choirs. The Logan Studio choir, The Chantant Youth Ensemble, have received many local and provincial awards. Her current women’s choir, The Ancora Ensemble, became provincial award winners in their inaugural year of 2013. Logan is also the music director of the Celtic Cara show and the conductor of the Vernon Community Singers.

See: Ancora Ensemble returns with winter debut

Both of the festivals are open to the public.

A gala concert of scholarship recipients takes place March 9 at 7 p.m. at All Saints Anglican Church. Admission is by donation.

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Terry Logan

Previous story
Here’s a list of famous people accused of lying

Just Posted

Parole angers parents of Vernon manslaughter victim

Tal Kalum LaRiviere was arrested in Alberta Feb. 18. He had previously been granted day parole

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

Readers weigh in: Should shock collars on dogs be banned?

We asked and you had a lot to say. Here’s some of what

CPR training in Vernon saves lives

Sign up this weekend at Vernon

Arrest made in Kamloops kidnapping case

Robert James Rennie was located and arrested Feb. 21 by the Penticton RCMP

UPDATE: Highway 97A near Armstrong opened following serious crash

Three in hospital, one in critical condition from Friday morning accident

Vancouver Aquarium wants your help to name a baby killer whale

The public helped name Springer’s first calf, Spirit, and is being asked to help with the second

Kelowna subdivision slope erosion fuels landslide fears

City says up to $1.2 million in slope remedial work is required this spring

Vernon students tune up for festival

Voice and Piano fests put on by Registered Music Teachers

Golds basketball team tops rankings ahead of Okanagan Valley Championships

Salmon Arm team heads straight to semifinals after stellar season

School district facing capacity challenges

Rising enrolment, outdated data and classroom changes prompt discussions

Guards protest firing of fellow officers charged with assault at B.C. prison

Corrections officers demonstrated in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon

Parole angers parents of Okanagan manslaughter victim

Tal Kalum LaRiviere was arrested in Alberta Feb. 18. He had previously been granted day parole

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Most Read