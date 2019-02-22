Vernon students tune up for festival

Students and teachers are tuning up for a festival of music, and everyone is invited.

To start, the Registered Music Teachers host a voice festival, taking place Feb. 28 at All Saints Anglican Church from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Voice adjudicator Alexandra Kosachukova Babbel will be on hand.

After enjoying an operatic and concert career in North America and Europe, Babbel founded the Opera Kelowna Society, a non-profit charitable status regional opera company. As Opera Kelowna’s artistic director, she brings to the organization years of proven artistic vision. Her intention is to bring various artists and art forms together to present peerless performances for the community in accessible and innovative ways. Babbel has a keen eye for identifying new talent and is known to provide a sound educational environment in which artists can fully develop their craft.

Next up is the piano festival March 2-5 at All Saints, commencing at 9 a.m.

Adjudicator is Terry Logan, who holds Associate degrees from the Royal Conservatory of Music in voice and piano. She completed her advance studies in voice with Phyllis Mailing at the Vancouver Academy of Music and piano with Edward Parker.

Logan has founded and conducted several community and church choirs. The Logan Studio choir, The Chantant Youth Ensemble, have received many local and provincial awards. Her current women’s choir, The Ancora Ensemble, became provincial award winners in their inaugural year of 2013. Logan is also the music director of the Celtic Cara show and the conductor of the Vernon Community Singers.

Both of the festivals are open to the public.

A gala concert of scholarship recipients takes place March 9 at 7 p.m. at All Saints Anglican Church. Admission is by donation.

