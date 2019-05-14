Sunshine Festival. (Contributed - Peter Solymosi)

Vernon Sunshine Festival line-up revealed

There is 15 hours of live entertainment scheduled for the 25th annual festival on June 15.

Attendees at the 25th Annual Sunshine Festival on Saturday, June 15 will be treated to 15 hours of live entertainment across two stages.

Event organizers from the Downtown Vernon Association said the stages will feature both musical and dance acts.

“We have booked a variety of local and travelling acts,” said Dudley Coulter, DVA events and marketing coordinator. “We wanted to celebrate as much local talent as possible while mixing in some new entertainment to keep things exciting.”

Examples of Vernon-based acts include local favourite roots reggae band, Chipko Jones, Okanagan Singer-Songwriter Competition Winner Becca Mabbett and alternative trio daysormay, who played for crowds at Vancouver’s Skookum Festival in 2018.

On the Kalavida World Stage, there is a diverse range of traditional dancing and world music including a performance from Sweet SantaFe, a Cuban-Canadian singer-songwriter duo from Vancouver Island.

Coulter confirmed there will be 20 performances in total taking place throughout the day.

Before performances commence on June 15, there will be an opening prayer with Okanagan Indian Band Elder, Mollie Bono, at 9 a.m.

The Sunshine Festival is the North Okanagan’s largest street festival and sidewalk sale attracting over 15,000 attendees and 160 vendors. The 25th annual event, presented by VantageOne, will take place throughout 30th Avenue in Downtown Vernon June 15 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and features live music, activities, food and more.

For full stage schedules, visit: https://downtownvernon.com/things-to-do/sunshine-festival.

