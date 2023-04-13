Devon Wheelhouse (left) and Annick Smith rehearse a scene for the Powerhouse Theatre’s final presentation of 2022-23, Butterflies Are Free, which runs in May. (Contributed)

Devon Wheelhouse (left) and Annick Smith rehearse a scene for the Powerhouse Theatre’s final presentation of 2022-23, Butterflies Are Free, which runs in May. (Contributed)

Vernon theatre group overcomes Butterflies

Powerhouse Theatre’s final presentation of season is Butterflies Are Free, running in May

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre’s final show of the 2022-23 season comes to the stage in May.

Butterflies Are Free was written in 1969 by Leonard Gershe, and the Powerhouse Theatre will transport the audience to 1969. Richard Nixon is inaugurated as President; the first man walks on the moon; and the Beatles play their final concert on a rooftop in London.

Don Baker is a young man who moves to New York City hoping to make his way as an aspiring singer/songwriter. His overprotective mother has agreed to give him two months to try. Once his free spirited neighbour, Jill, comes into his life, Don has to decide whether to keep trying to make it on his own, or simply give up. Throw Jill’s director/ex boyfriend in the mix and things get even more complicated.

The play was made into a film of the same name in 1972 starring Goldie Hawn and Edward Albert, while Eileen Heckart won an Academy Award for her performance.

Therese Parent directs this heartwarming comedy. The funny, touching and thought provoking play will take you on an emotional ride while confronting fears of self confidence, personal responsibility and all the risks that go along with loving someone.

Show times are May 3-6 @ 7:30 p.m., May 7 @ 2 p.m. and May 10-13 @ 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at ticketseller.ca.

