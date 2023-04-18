Vernon Towne Theatre supporting Okanagan outreach society with movie night

Proceeds from ticket sales for the Lego Movie on May 11 will support All Are Family Outreach Society

A movie night in Vernon will support the people who help others make ends meet throughout the Okanagan.

Every month, Watkins Motors and the Vernon Towne Theatre team up to present Thankful Thursday, with 100 per cent of ticket sales going towards a chosen charity that month. In May, they have chosen to support All Are Family Outreach, which operates from Armstrong to Kelowna to help people struggling to get by in whatever way they can.

The movie playing will be the Lego Movie, at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Towne Theatre. There will be door prizes of Lego kits, a $55 box of Purdy’s chocolates, a gift certificate to the Sea Stars Kids Boutique, bookmark craft kits for $5 and more.

Clary Lausnes, founder of All Are Family Outreach, says times are tough for many, and the types of people accessing food from food banks or “blessing boxes” from her organization may surprise people.

“It’s families, seniors, the disabled,” she said. “When we fill the blessing boxes, there are people who rent houses, some who even pay mortgages. They are clean. They have children. They work. They don’t touch drugs. But they go to the blessing boxes every night, hoping that there might be something they can take home for a meal for their children.

“There are families with small children living in tents. Not due to drugs. They simply cannot afford to rent a place, or they can’t find one due to having children. We have seniors choosing between having a place to live and prescription medication needed to survive.”

To support All Are Family Outreach this coming month, stop by the Town Theatre Thursday, May 11, for an evening that promises to be a fun time for adults and children alike.

Brendan Shykora

