Vernon, tune in for final episode of B-Sides

Finale of FOCUS B-Sides features musical stylings of Chipko Jones, Justin Moore, Jessica Bourelle and Shaughnessy

Vernon-based singer-songwriter Shaughnessy is featured in the final episode of FOCUS B-Sides which airs until May 30 at midnight. (VDPAC)

Tune in today through Sunday to the final episode of B-Sides featuring local island-fusion band Chipko Jones, singer-songwriter Justin Moore, Jessica Bourelle and Shaughnessy.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre’s (VDPAC) FOCUS Online Series has provided Okanagan artists with a platform to connect with audiences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-two artists were selected by a jury in June and invited to perform. The first round of recordings started in November. The series garnered more than 4,000 views and was praised for its high-standard production.

The B-Sides launched in April with a collection of additional performances featuring local and area established and emerging artists.

“VDPAC’s FOCUS series allowed me to perform at a time when I didn’t think it was possible,” Vernon-born artist Shaughnessy said.

“It felt like the breath of fresh air that any artist could hope for amidst something that took away our platform for over a year.”

The B-Sides finale airs online for four days from 12:01 a.m. Thursday, May 27, to midnight May 20.

Viewing is free but donations are gratefully accepted. Visit www.ticketseller.ca for links and streaming details.

READ MORE: Pre-flight COVID-19 screening available at Kelowna International Airport

READ MORE: Youth-centric art studio coming to Vernon’s downtown

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.