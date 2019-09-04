Vernon venue takes on French flair for Parisian party

Kinga will evoke the golden era of Paris during the second annual Parisian Garden Party at Mackie Lake House ept. 15 (Trevan Wong photo)

Get ready to party, Parisian style

The second annual Parisian Garden Party at Mackie Lake House on Sunday, Sept. 15 will be an event to remember. This afternoon garden party, held on the beautiful grounds of Mackie Lake House, incorporates Paddy Mackie’s love of all things French with his vision for his beloved home and gardens to be enjoyed. It is the perfect way to honour his birthday by celebrating in style. Paddy led the first tours of the home and today, 20 years after his passing, his vision is being realized as the Foundation he created hosts summertime teas and tours, school tours, open air concert evenings, weddings, and provides private rental space.

A taste of Paris will be present at the event through an exquisite selection of pastries, macarons, artisan chocolates, and savoury hors d’oeuvres all handmade with high quality ingredients. A complimentary Kir Royale will be served upon arrival and then a cash bar will be available serving red and white wine, and additional Kir Royales.

Providing musical entertainment for the Garden Party that will evoke the golden era of Paris is Kinga et les Gentilshommes performing some well-known Parisian songs with her signature jazz style. Kinga is a jazz chanteuse who trained at Toronto’s Humber College. Her smooth and sophisticated vocals have graced CBC Radio, Canada’s Walk of Fame, and the Canadian Jazz Awards, to name a few of her accolades. The quartet accompanying Kinga is guitarist Loni Moger, saxophonist Craig Thompson, and bassist Bernie Addington.

Semi-formal attire is encouraged at this elegant soiree. A select number of tickets for this Afternoon Parisian Garden Party are available at www.ticketseller.ca for $45 per person.

“Come celebrate a memorable afternoon in elegant Parisian style in honour of Paddy’s birthday,” said Christine Kashuba, Mackie Lake House Foundation manager.

