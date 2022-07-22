Vernon Winter Carnival salutes television with its 2023 theme

The Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek could be the choice for one or more businesses as the Vernon Winter Carnival has announced its 2023 theme will be CarnivalTV, a chance to celebrate your favourite shows of the past or present. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young) Grover and his buddies from Sesame Street could be the choice for one or more businesses as the Vernon Winter Carnival has announced its 2023 theme will be CarnivalTV, a chance to celebrate your favourite shows of the past or present. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

M*A*S*H. Game of Thrones. Yellowstone. Breaking Bad. Schitt’s Creek. Sesame Street. The Ed Sullivan Show. The Carol Burnett Show. The Muppet Show.

There will be countless possibilities for fans of the Vernon Winter Carnival which announced its 2023 theme Thursday, July 21.

CarnivalTV, presented by Valley First, will run Feb. 3-12.

“CarnivalTV will celebrate any and all TV shows from past and present,” said Carnival society chairperson Laurell Cornell.

There was no theme in 2022.

“We had ‘Snow Much Fun’ last year but after receiving a lot of requests from the community about what they’d like to see in 2023 we decided as a board we needed to bring back a theme,” said Cornell. “We really feel that this theme can be enjoyed by all members of our community.”

After two years of hosting a modified festival due to COVID-19 restrictions Vernon Winter Carnival is excited to return to regularly scheduled programming.

All community businesses and organizations are encouraged to tune in and host a Carnival event.

“We love to see the creativity and unique ideas that come from the theme each year and I think CarnivalTV has endless possibilities,” said Vicki Proulx, Carnival executive director. “But as a reminder, anyone can host a Carnival event and get involved with the festival, no matter what the theme is. The most important part of Carnival is showing your community spirit and having fun.”

Event applications are now open. Vernon Winter Carnival is encouraging organizations to plan their events early and book venues, as spaces are already filling up for February 2023. Learn more about event registration and festival participation by visiting vernonwintercarnival.com.

READ MORE: Showcasing Vernon to the province

READ MORE: Armstrong swimmer soaks up six medals

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

carnivalVernonWinter