The cover of Vernon resident Sarah Elliman’s new children’s Christmas book, How Nick Discovered Christmas Kindness. (Contributed)

Vernon woman’s new children’s book teaches the gift of Christmas kindness

Sarah Elliman’s recently published How Nick Discovered Christmas Kindness is available now

A Vernon woman has published a new illustrated book that serves to teach children the magic of Christmas kindness.

Sarah Elliman has lived in the North Okanagan her whole life. In 2016 she was awarded Vernon’s Good Citizen of the Year for her work volunteering with multiple local non-for-profit organizations, including The Food Action Society.

She is the mother of a four-year-old and, as of Nov. 30, a published author of a children’s Christmas book, titled How Nick Discovered Christmas Kindness.

Elliman was motivated to write the story to provide young children with a narrative that brings the spirit of caring for others back into the spotlight of the holiday season, instead of the obsession with receiving.

How Nick Discovered Christmas Kindness is a short work of children’s fiction describing the origin of Saint Nick and the tradition of giving during the December holiday season. The story rhymes from beginning to end, includes six full-page, full-colour illustrations. It’s suitable for all ages, but will likely be most enjoyed by young children ages three to six.

The book, released in paperback format on amazon.ca on Nov.30, has already received multiple five-star reviews. As one review states, “The pictures are beautiful and the verses are super sweet. My toddler will love this. It’s a wonderful adaptation of a Christmas origin story.”

The book sells for $15.55 in paperback and is also available as an ebook for $2.99. Both can be found online on www.amazon.ca.

