Vernon wrestling fans in for thrill

Wrestling fans are in for a thrill in Vernon.

Kelowna-based Big West Wrestling makes a return to Vernon’s Schubert Centre for the first time in nearly a decade on Saturday, Oct. 15 with a card called Shoot To Thrill.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the opening bell rings at 7 p.m.

Big West has been out of action since November 2020 due to the pandemic but made a triumphant return providing family-friendly professional wresting Sept. 9 in Kelowna.

Among those scheduled to compete on the card in Vernon:

• A champion vs champion bout between current TAW North of 60 title belt holder The Nolerbear against Big West Wrestling Internet champ Marty Sugar,who won his belt in Kelowna in September. Sugar defeated Josh Cadwell in an elimination royale matchup for the title.

• Former BWW Internet champs Rick Jules and The Canadian Goose will go toe-to-toe at the Schubert Centre. Canadian Goose pinned KB6 in Kelowna while Jules claimed via satellite that Marty Sugar’s victory Sept. 9 was “undeserved.”

• Joe Funk will take on Matt Brunson in Vernon.

Tickets are $15 each or $50 for a family four-pack and are available at the Schubert Centre front desk or Five Fathoms Tattoo until 2 p.m. on Oct. 15; after that tickets are $20 at the door or $60 for a four-pack.

There’s also an online option via Eventbrite

