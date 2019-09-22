Vernon’s Betty Hunter has released her newly published book of poetry, titled A Little Bit of Betty. (Submitted photo)

Vernon writer offers readers a ‘little bit’ of herself

Betty Hunter will read from her new poetry collection at the Vernon Library on Oct. 1

Betty Hunter wants to share a little piece of herself.

The Vernon writer and country music artist has released a new book of poems entitled A Little Bit of Betty. She’ll read from the collection at an event Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7: 30 p.m. at the Vernon Library – a night of both poetry and music.

Hunter’s collection of poems touch a range of emotions – from funny, to sad, to heartfelt. Some contain deep reflections on self, while others are meant to be uplifting and encouraging to the reader.

“My love of writing comes from the soul,” says Hunter, who channelled the ups and downs of her life’s journey, exploring all its facets to offer readers a full emotional spectrum. “There’s something for everyone in (this) book.”

Hunter, an accomplished singer-songwriter, has brought her unique country singing style to festivals, music jams, open mic’s, house concerts and senior facilities across the Okanagan. She’s prolific as a songwriter, which is where her love for writing poetry originated.

A copy of A Little Bit of Betty has been donated to the Vernon Library, and the book can also be purchased through Hunter in downtown Vernon at Pink Spotted Goat, or online through Amazon, Chapters, Coles and Indigo.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

