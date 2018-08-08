Vernon’s Caetani Centre fundraiser to make a splash

The Caetani Cultural Centre’s seventh A Splash of Red fundraiser is set for Aug. 23. (Photo submitted)

It’s a scene straight from Sveva Caetani’s vision: an evening of elegance that celebrates art and Vernon’s artistic and cultural heritage.

That’s what is on offer as the Caetani Cultural Centre is in full swing for the seventh annual A Splash of Red fundraiser Aug. 23.

“We’re just making things a little extra special here and there,” said event co-founder Judy Rose. “The atmosphere this year is really exceptional.”

Over its seven-event and eight-year history, A Splash of Red has raised $120,000 to bring Caetani’s dream of a cultural art hub for Vernon to life.

As part of her vision, the Caetani Centre has been under construction for the past eight months in preparation for opening the main floor of the house to public access this fall through the installation of a fire suppression system and upgraded electrical and HVAC systems.

“Now that the house will open, you know what it’s like owning a house,” Rose laughed. “Susan (Brandoli, executive director) has been doing an incredible job of integrating the Centre into the community and just involving the public in so many ways. It’s just endless.”

The Centre will be expanding its programming this fall and winter and will be working with the Vernon Museum and Archives to bring the artifacts back to the house as part of a public heritage display, set to open in the spring of 2019.

Keeping in true Italian tradition in honour of Caetani’s heritage, the Centre’s largest fundraiser begins at 5:30 p.m. with a prosecco and aperitif reception followed by a four-course Italian dinner provided by Basket Case Picnics and Catering all served in the Caetani Gardens.

“The Caetani Centre wants to always make unique experiences,” Rose said. “Splash is certainly unique.”

A live art auction featuring the work of renowned local artists and artisans such as Doug Alcock, Michelle Loughery, Hiedi Thompson, Melissa Dinwoodie, Jeanne Byron, Brazen Edwards, Jolene Mackie and David Powter will close the evening.

“We’re pretty excited about the lineup this year,” Rose said, adding that there will also be live entertainment and emcee Betty Selin of Sun FM will lead the night.

Suggested soirée attire is that of casual elegance with white, black and a splash of red. Flat heels are encouraged as the event is held outdoors. Rose suggests that attendees come prepared for the possibility of cool night temperatures.

“It’s going to be a super night for a very, very good cause,” Rose said.

Tickets are available online only at www.caetani.org for $125 until Aug. 20. A limited number of tickets are available.

The main event sponsors for this year’s Splash of Red are Silver Star Mountain, Bannister Motors and Basket Case Picnics & Catering. Additional sponsors include Nature’s Fare, O’Callaghan Bilodeau, Okanagan Fertillizer, MQN, Avalon Event Rentals, Canadian Benefit Auctions and SunFM.

