Vernon’s Caetani House makes a splash with art auction

Splash of Red board members AJ Jaeger, Kathy Parton, Karen Winsor Geatros, president Sherry Price, and Denise Tambellini (Kristin Froneman missing) have put together an online art auction for the 40 works of art donated in support of the Caetani Centre. (Contributed)

Vernon and Okanagan artists are once again rallying together to make a Splash in support of the Caetani Centre. This is the second year the Caetani Centre is holding its annual Splash of Red art auction online.

Following 2020, this year’s Splash of Red fundraiser is ‘live’ on the Splash of Red website as of Aug. 5. Bids can be made until Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

Both local and internationally renowned artists have donated 40 works towards this year’s auction, which includes paintings in all media, metal and glass sculpture, and more.

Selected pieces are currently on display around town and some of the work will also be shown at the Caetani Centre Aug. 17 and 18, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Aug. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The art up for auction can also be viewed and bid on at 32auctions.com/splashofred2021caetani.

Funds raised will allow the Caetani Centre to expand gallery space to show the entirety of Sveva Caetani’s Recapitulation collection.

After years of planning, the Centre finally opened the historic Caetani house to the public earlier this summer with the launch of its guided tours.

“So far, there has been positive interest from the community and visitors who have booked tours, selling them out until September, to see the incredibly preserved Caetani artifacts, learn the fascinating story of the Caetani family, and marvel in the wonder that is Sveva’s heralded Recapitulation painting series,” the centre said.

“Due to the size of the Recapitulation Series, we are only able to exhibit the first few chapters of the entire series at this time.”

But the centre will be installing a sliding archival storage system that will allow the rest of the series to be shown. Facility upgrades are also in the works with ramps and bathroom renovations for greater accessibility for all.

For more information, call the Caetani office at 250-275-1525 or visit splashofred.ca.

READ MORE: Vernon artists’ paintings featured in British Vogue magazine

READ MORE: Midsummer’s draws up record support for Vernon Art Gallery

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

artistArts and cultureArts and Entertainmenthistory