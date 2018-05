En Avant School of Dance hosts its annual dance recital on June 2 at Powerhouse Theatre.

“There is a wide range of dance disciplines showcasing the talented students of En Avant,” said Margo Larose with the studio. “Young and old alike will enjoy this highly entertaining recital.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the recital begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available by contacting the dance school or at the door.

