A cropped image of one of Bonnie Jackson’s paintings on display at Gallery Vertigo as part of the Ubuntu Five exhibition throughout October. (Photo submitted)

Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo welcomes local artists for October exhibition

Ubuntu Five exhibition opening is Oct. 11

A group of five local artists have come together to create an exhibition of humanity.

Ubuntu Five, comprised of Mary Stebbins, Sandi Sasges, Bonnie Jackson, Lois Campbell and Holly Smith, will be featured in Gallery Vertigo’s October exhibition Tuesday through Saturday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Ubuntu is an ancient African term that describes our relationships with others and how those relationships shape who we are,” an Ubuntu Five spokesperson said. “It literally translates as ‘I am because we are.’ It is about community, our interdependence, our diversity. In the words of Desmond Tutu, ‘We belong in a bundle of life.’”

Related: Gallery Vertigo shows off new space

This is the theme of this exhibit by a group of local women artists coming together to create an exhibition celebrating humanity. The variety of styles and media reflects their personal views of what it is to be human.

Join Campbell, Jackson, Sasges, Smith and Stebbins at the opening night reception on Oct. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre opens curtains for 55th season

Just Posted

Vernon preps for cannabis legalization

Vernon council tweaking zoning bylaws for non-medical cannabis uses, and cannabis cultivation

Phone scam uses false RCMP ID on call display

North Okanagan RCMP say there are applications that allow people to change, hide call display info

Vernon councillors needle IHA about programs

One Vernon councillor wants a buyback program; one wants IHA to assume more responsibility

Vernon Sharps team not in favour of needle exchange

City team looking to set up dedicated phone line among other recommendations

Vernon workshop series promotes sustainable agriculture

The series concludes this week with a Saving Seeds workshop Wednesday and a Wild Edibles workshop Saturday at the public library.

VIDEO: Rare close encounter with whale pod spotted off B.C. waters

Pod of southern resident orca whales breach within arms length of whale watchers

South Okanagan neighbourhood surprised by emergency response team activity

RCMP officers were conducting emergency response training

Premier John Horgan ponders debate on voting system changes

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson wants one-on-one, no Green

Thieves rip ATM out of Sun Peaks Resort

Kamloops Rural RCMP are investigating after an ATM was stolen from the Day Lodge at Sun Peaks.

Saganash drops F-bomb in Commons over federal approach to Trans Mountain

NDP’s reconciliation critic accused federal government of ‘wilfully’ violating constitutional duties

Greater Vernon Museum and Archives commemorates end of First World War

Exhibition opens Oct. 4

Okanagan Fall Wine Festival tastier than ever

Festival celebrating 38 years

VIDEO: B.C. dairy farmer says Trump doesn’t understand the industry

‘They need supply management just as bad as we need to keep it’: sixth generation farmer Devan Toop

VIDEO: Death threat, racist comments spewed over empty seat on B.C. bus

Transit Police are investigating the incident, shared online by fellow passengers on Vancouver bus

Most Read