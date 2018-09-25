Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo welcomes local artists for October exhibition

A cropped image of one of Bonnie Jackson’s paintings on display at Gallery Vertigo as part of the Ubuntu Five exhibition throughout October. (Photo submitted)

A group of five local artists have come together to create an exhibition of humanity.

Ubuntu Five, comprised of Mary Stebbins, Sandi Sasges, Bonnie Jackson, Lois Campbell and Holly Smith, will be featured in Gallery Vertigo’s October exhibition Tuesday through Saturday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Ubuntu is an ancient African term that describes our relationships with others and how those relationships shape who we are,” an Ubuntu Five spokesperson said. “It literally translates as ‘I am because we are.’ It is about community, our interdependence, our diversity. In the words of Desmond Tutu, ‘We belong in a bundle of life.’”

This is the theme of this exhibit by a group of local women artists coming together to create an exhibition celebrating humanity. The variety of styles and media reflects their personal views of what it is to be human.

Join Campbell, Jackson, Sasges, Smith and Stebbins at the opening night reception on Oct. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.

