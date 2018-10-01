Gabriel Newman brings back his Ghost Tours of Vernon for the 15th year this Halloween. Tours run Oct. 28-30. (File photo)

Vernon’s ghost tours back for Halloween fright

Tours back for 15th season Oct. 28-30

It’s a glimpse into the macabre as Ghost Tours of Vernon return Oct. 28.

There are three opportunities to catch a Ghost Tour during this frightful 15th season. Join professional storyteller and performer Mr. Gabriel David Sumegi Newman the Second as he leads the party through downtown Vernon, entertaining with stories of haunted houses, monsters, gruesome murders, paranormal anomalies and macabre historical oddities.

The approximately one-and-a-half hour tour runs 7 p.m. nightly Sunday, Oct. 28 through Tuesday, Oct. 30. Meet on the steps of the Vernon Museum. Newman asks dress appropriately for the weather, including comfortable walking shoes.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for those 12 and under, cash only at the door. No reservations are necessary unless guests want to book a private tour for 20 or more. For more information contact Newman at 250-260-8757, ghosttours@shaw.ca.

