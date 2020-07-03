Gabriel Newman stands at the gates of the Historic O’Keefe Ranch. (Contributed)

Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch launches ‘macabre’ summer ghost tours

Gabriel Newman II has run the tours for the last 17 years

A experience both thrilling and macabre awaits guests at Vernon’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch this summer.

The O’Keefe Ranch Ghost and Cemetery Tour is scheduled for two dates in July. The tour takes about an hour and 20 minutes, and in that time guests will experience a combination of the popular ghost tours with a cemetery walkabout and, to complete the spooky experience, a ghost story told by campfire.

Guests will be guided by Gabriel Newman II, who has run the tours for the last 17 years.

“I am always excited to present at the Ranch because it has historic homes you can go into once you have heard the story, and an actual cemetery to explore,” Newman said.

“This is also a great opportunity to learn about many of the people buried in the cemetery under unmarked graves.”

The tours take place July 9 and July 23, both starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available through Ticketseller.

