Vernon’s SonReal unreal at homecoming concert

SonReal returns home to a sold-out crowd Friday during his show at the Performing Arts Centre. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

It wasonreal!

Vernon hip hop artist SonReal’s homecoming concert Friday blew both fans, and the artist himself, away.

“I’ve been looking forward to this show the whole tour and you guys didn’t let me down,” SonReal, aka Aaron Hoffman, told the sold-out crowd at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Friday night. “It was my favourite show of my whole life.”

The seats were left cold as fans were on their feet for the duration of the concert, while SonReal heated up the stage with his moves like Jagger.

“It’s my first real show here in my whole town,” he said, as he has played numerous clubs and coffee shops, but never a concert at the PAC.

“I’ve done shows here in Vernon but I always dreamt to do this one.”

And all ages turned out to see the local talent.

“This is the widest demographic I’ve ever had at a show, from young to old.”

Playing for his hometown was a big deal for the big star, who many know for such hits as Can I Get A Witness.

“Everybody in my family is here, my parents, my neices and nephews…” said Hoffman, who even brought his father-in-law on stage to play the steel guitar. “It’s just unreal. I’m having so much fun here tonight.”

The fun continued at the after party at Kal Sports Bar.

But not before SonReal also spoke about anxiety and depression and the importance of saying, ‘Have a Nice Day.’

With a crowd full of young adults looking up to the hometown hero, SonReal also spoke about the importance of never letting anyone tell you you can’t do something.

“Stick to your dreams, stick to your vision.”

While Hoffman has become a major name in the music industry, he is true to his hometown.

“I’m on a world tour right now and every single town I go to I say I’m from Vernon,” he said.

And he hopes to return for an even bigger show.

“When I do come back to Vernon to do a show I’m probably gonna give it back like twice as hard.”

Fans young and old went crazy for Vernon’s own SonReal as he took the Performing Arts Centre stage Friday night. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)