Vernon’s Trinity United Church serenaded by concert

The sweet sounds of saxophone and guitar were echoing around the Trinity United Church last week as an eclectic blend of jazz, folk, roots, rock and classical music was on display on Friday, Feb. 17 as a part of the North Okanagan Community Concert Association (NOCCA).

The opening act featured Jadyn Dobernigg and Isabelle Callender, whose medley of guitar and alto saxophone was a delight to attendees. They performed an original tune, Watching Birds Eating out of Your Birdfeeder While Drinking Coffee, and three covers, which was an entertaining and smooth sounding set.

The headlining Marc Atkinson Trio was up next, and they had a special guest, Cam Wilson on the violin. Judy Rutherford was on the rhythm guitar, Scot White was up on stand up bass and the Juno nominated Marc Atkinson led the way strumming the lead guitar. Atkinson led beautifully in a variety of original tunes and showcased diverse composition, which included Stolen Blue, Eastern Rag and a Django-style original called Swing 50.

Originally scheduled to be played at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre, the concert was moved to the Trinity United Church due to repairs from a flood. Attendees at the church were seen tapping their feet and singing along in what was a fun night out.

If you are interested in attending another NOCCA concert, information can be found at their website: nocca.ca.

The next show in the concert series will be on Monday, March. 20 with the Valencia Baryton Project headlining. It is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and you can buy tickets at Ticketseller.

