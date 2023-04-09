megan&amy will be performing at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, April 19 (Contributed).

Vibrant Canadian duo, meagan&amy, making stop at Vernon Performing Arts Centre

The violinist and pianist will be performing on Wednesday, April 19

Meagan&amy, a vibrant Canadian duo consisting of violinist Amy Hillis and pianist Meagan Milatz, share an intense passion for innovative programming and fearless music-making. Praised for their energy, sensitivity, and musical maturity, they were awarded the first ever “Pan-Canadian Partnership” recital tour of 50 Canadian cities in 13 provinces and territories including Vernon.

The concert is at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday,April 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Their debut album, Roots, released with the support of the Canada Council for the Arts, demonstrates the influence of icons such as Mozart and Debussy on Canadian composers such as Andre Mathieu and David McIntyre. Classical music in Canada, while inspired by composers of centuries past, continues to develop its own Canadian character, they said in a release.

In addition to the Pan-Canadian Partnership Tour, performance highlights include recitals at Ottawa Chamberfest, The Festival International de Lanaudiere and as part of the Graham Sommer Trio.

Both Hailing from Saskatchewan, meagan&amy are currently active as a duo based in Montreal.

Tickets are available at Ticketseller.ca or 250-549-7469.

READ MORE: Vernon choir commits songs to Ukraine amid war

READ MORE: WATCH: Local rock artist’s latest music video captures scenes from Vernon

Music

