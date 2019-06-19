Avengers: Endgame (2019). (AP)

VIDEO: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to be re-released with new footage

‘Avatar’ holds global box office record at $2.788 billion, while ‘Endgame’ stands at $2.743 billion…

Two months after its initial release, “Avengers: Endgame” is back for more.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the re-release of the film, including an unknown amount of footage that did not make the official cut.

According to Feige, it is scheduled to be re-released “next weekend,” though he did not provide an exact date.

The re-release could possibly help “Endgame” overcome James Cameron’s 2009 film “Avatar” in the box office.

“Avatar” currently holds the global box office record with $2.788 billion.

“Avengers: Endgame” has a current total of $2.743 billion and has already surpassed “Titanic” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

(The Canadian Press)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
IKEA offers free meatballs, travel expenses in search for ‘happiness consultant’

Just Posted

Hot Armstrong grads dress for success

Pleasant Valley Secondary Class of 2019 gathers for official photos at scorching Memorial Park

Armstrong school fundraising for new playground

Len Wood Middle School seeking support

Vernon police service dog aids in arrest of break-and-enter suspect

Heavy police presence results in PSD Jagger finding suspect

Free flights for kids return courtesy Vernon Flying Club

The COPA For Kids event July 13 at Vernon Airport introduces children and teens to aviation

Vernon senior feels trapped in long-term care facility

Rose-Marie Lepodvin says she wants assisted living, but feels trapped in long-term care

VIDEO: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to be re-released with new footage

‘Avatar’ holds global box office record at $2.788 billion, while ‘Endgame’ stands at $2.743 billion…

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

South Okanagan mountain resort sees lengthy snowfall

Snow stayed on the ground for four, says resort manager

Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Vancouver forward first Canuck to win award since Pavel Bure in 1992

FVRD chair calls B.C. incineration plan for Philippines waste ‘disturbing’

Metro Vancouver ‘uniquely capable’ of safely disposing of waste coming back to Canada, say officials

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Shovels could be in the ground on Trans Mountain by September, CEO says

Ian Anderson points to weeks likely required for NEB to reinstate 2016 regulatory record

Interior forestry workers ratify five-year contract

It was approved by United Steelworkers Local 1-417, which represents workers in Kamloops, Kelowna

Scorpion gives birth after hitching ride in B.C. woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought the animal home from a trip to Cuba

Most Read