VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Celine Dion has topped the Billboard 200 chart for the first time in over 17 years.

“Courage” is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It is her first No. 1 album since 2002’s “A New Day Has Come.”

The 17 years between No. 1s is the longest gap ever for a woman. “Courage,” released on Nov. 15, earned 113,000 equivalent album units for the week ending Nov. 21.

Dion first topped the Billboard albums chart in 1996 with “Falling Into You.”

Her last album, 2013’s “Loved Me Back to Life,” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Dion is the fourth woman to have a No. 1 album in each of the past three decades. She joins Janet Jackson, Barbra Streisand and Britney Spears.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saverio’s super sexy 60th slides into Status, Vernon nightclub

Just Posted

Second new loo coming to downtown Vernon

Bus terminus washrooms have been removed, to be replaced by stainless steel washroom

Saverio’s super sexy 60th slides into Status, Vernon nightclub

Owner marks milestone birthday with Maestro Fresh Wes

Comedian Glenn Wool headlines show at Vernon’s Green Pub

The Vancouver-born comic has become a star in the U.K. comedy circuit

Road sign gives Cherryville a chuckle

Typo leaves residents wondering if road has been renamed

Cherry still touted a great Canadian by Vernon restaurant

Don Cherry’s Sports Grill hasn’t had any issues or complaints

Knox Mountain area residents hold protest over homeless camp move

Residents said they were frustrated with the last minute notice

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Hitting delete button on hockey traditions

Midget hockey will be no more, but what’s next?

Arctic chill grips much of B.C.; strong winds cause outages on south coast

BC Hydro reports more than 19,000 customers were without electricity overnight

Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Judge reserves sentencing decision in former northern B.C. mayor sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Hands Off! campaign targets gropers on public transit, in bars in Vancouver

More than 250 reports of groping have been investigated in Vancouver since 2018

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Most Read