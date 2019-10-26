Caravan Farm Theatre’s Walk of Terror is on for one more night on Saturday, Oct. 26. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

VIDEO: Fearsome theatrics at Armstrong’s Caravan Farm

Saturday night is the last chance to take the Walk of Terror at Caravan Farm Theatre

Fans of fear in the North Okanagan can get their shrieks and shivers in early this Halloween season.

Caravan Farm Theatre’s Walk of Terror is on for its final night on Saturday, Oct. 26. The family-friendly walk of about 25 to 30 minutes takes visitors on a tour of the farm and the occult all at once.

If you’re frightened by children chanting “mama” in the dark, or by 10-foot creatures in search of human limbs, the walk will be sure to get your heart beating a little quicker. Mixed in with the fearsome and elaborate sets and costumes, the walk also has its humorous moments to lighten the mood.

A path through the farm grounds will be lit by candle light. Along the way visitors can hear haunting drums and music, drink local wine or cider and witness some impressive stilt-walking and fire juggling performances.

Caravan Farm Theatre is located at 4886 Salmon River Road in rural Armstrong. The walk opens at 6:30 p.m. and will be open until 8 p.m. Tickets are $28 for adults and $15 for youth under 16.

Catch a sneak peak of the haunting hike below.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
