VIDEO: Holiday film puts a wrap on Village Green Shopping Centre’s Grinchy villain

Finneas E. Finch, aka Paul Rossetti, is retiring from the role in the Christmas video trilogy

The Village Green Shopping Centre’s holiday video trilogy has come to a close, as Finneas E. Finch, played by actor Paul Rossetti, is retiring from his role. (Village Green Shopping Centre image)

A holiday video trilogy is coming to a close at Vernon’s Village Green Shopping Centre with the retirement of the centre’s Grinchy villain, Finneas E. Finch.

The shopping centre has shared the third and final chapter in its holiday video series, featuring an exclusively local roster of cast, crew and writers, and the star of the show, Grinch look-alike Finneas E. Finch, who is always up to some holiday tricks at the mall.

Farewell Finch from Village Green Shopping Centre on Vimeo.

Local actor Paul Rossetti (Finch) has decided to retire “as our beloved Christmas character after many awesome years,” as he is moving on to pursue other opportunities, says BentallGreenOak marketing director Darren Robinson.

“As soon as he told me this news, I knew we had to conceptualize a fitting retirement story for him,” said Robinson.

The four-minute film is the third in the series, following releases in 2020 and 2021 which have garnered thousands of views. Posted on Thursday, ‘Farewell Finch’ has so far garnered just over 500 views.

“For our dear Finneas, we’re sad to hear, it’s his big finale,” the narrator in the video says.

The departure of Finneas will leave a void at the shopping centre next Christmas season, but there may yet be a sequel. In the video, a young Grinchy character can be seen shadowing the green prankster. Perhaps next year, the Village Green will have a new star for a follow-up video.

READ MORE: Nutcracker graces Okanagan stages

READ MORE: Life’s a Holiday Cabaret for Vernon performers

Brendan Shykora

ChristmasVernonvideo