The Okanagan Military Tattoo is a non-stop event, “forever memorable for audience and performer alike. (Photo credit - Eric Anderson Photography)

VIDEO: Military Tattoo marches into Vernon

The Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place July 29-30 from Kal Tire Place

The Okanagan Military Tattoo is just days away.

Hosted at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place, the 10th annual spectacle welcomes as many as 400 performers from all across the country to entertain audiences with a bevy of live performances Saturday night, July 29, and Sunday afternoon, July 30, at Kal Tire Place.

Among the performers are military bands, pipers, drummers and more.

“This year we’re celebrating our 10th anniversary and the 150th anniversary of the RCMP,” said Derek Hall, vice president of the Tattoo. “We’ll have the RCMP ‘E’ Division Pipe Band here to perform along with the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy, the Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders from Winnipeg and the Canadian Scottish Regiment Pipes and Drums and many many more performers.”

Norm Crerar, Okanagan Military Tattoo’s committee chair and president of the society, took a little time to share some exciting news about this year’s show.

You can still purchase tickets to the event at okanagantattoo.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

