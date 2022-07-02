The Sun Valley Cruise-In returns to Vernon July 8-10. The big show in Polson Park is Sunday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Contributed)

VIDEO: Movie classic revs up Vernon car show

American Graffiti to be shown at Towne Theatre to open up Sun Valley Cruise-In July 8-10

It’s a movie featuring cars cruising around town with an amazing soundtrack.

Released nearly 50 years ago in 1973, and filmed in Vernon’s sister city of Modesto, Cal., American Graffiti remains a cinematic classic.

It’s the perfect choice to kick off the Sun Valley Cruise-In Car Show in Vernon July 8-10.

The movie will be shown at the Towne Theatre Friday, July 8, at 6:30 p.m. A licenced social will take place in the lobby beginning at 6 p.m., and some of the cars in town for the show will be parked out front of the cinema.

The flick is just one part of what will be a busy, full weekend for the show which has been running since 1998 (though down for COVID the last couple of years), and Vernon’s Watkin Motors Ford has been the key event sponsor the whole time.

“We usually get around 400 vehicles but we are guestimating we’ll have about 500 in the park (Polson),” said event spokesperson Andy Freeland.

On Saturday, the cars will do a back-country cruise starting at Watkin Motors on 27th Street and finishing in downtown Vernon for the always popular mid-afternoon Saturday car show on Main Street (30th Avenue) from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Vehicles will be in Polson Park Sunday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an awards presentation at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday’s lineup will also include a Pin-Up Model contest on the main stage (bandshell) at noon, live music featuring the Dixie Fried Hep Katz, swap meet, displays and food vendors.

“The event is totally organized and run by volunteers from a variety of local car clubs and local auto enthusiasts,” said Freeland. “Our show benefits local non-profit groups and charities.”

For a complete rundown of Cruise-In events, visit vernoncruisein.com.

