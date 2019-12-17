VIDEO: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ cast hits the blue carpet at world premiere

Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and even Chewbacca turn up for the debut

Audiences have given the latest “Star Wars” film a standing ovation, as cheers erupted throughout “The Rise of Skywalker” at the world premiere in Los Angeles Monday night.

The film received a slew of positive reviews after director J.J. Abrams said he was “mostly terrified” to show the movie.

Guests included Harrison Ford, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Kelly Marie Tran.

The film is set to hit threates on Dec. 19.

RELATED: These are the top toys this Christmas, B.C. toy experts say

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

John Boyega, left, and Kelly Marie Tran arrive at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Matthew Rhys, left, and Keri Russell arrive at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

A Chewbacca character exits a car as he arrives at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Billy Dee Williams arrives at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Daisy Ridley arrives at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Previous story
Morning start: Did you know some fish may communicate by farting?

Just Posted

NexusBC makes spirits bright for Vernon seniors

More than 100 hampers and gift cards were distributed to seniors in the community

IG Wealth Management supports Vernon food bank with donation

$1,800 was collected for the Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank

Special announcement advances Vernon Mounties’ party

Local dignitaries, committee to hold special event before RCMP Appreciation Day

Hot air balloon crash in Vernon makes BC Hydro’s most memorable power outages of 2019

BC Hydro releases its weirdest and wackiest power outages of the year

Kitchen fire in Vernon apartment sparks cooking safety reminder

Fire Rescue Services attended to the small fire on Monday; no fire alarm was sounding

VIDEO: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ cast hits the blue carpet at world premiere

Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and even Chewbacca turn up for the debut

Permanent residents in B.C. should be able to vote, group says

B.C. Civil Liberties Association backs local for voting rights for non-citizen permanent residents

Police asking for help to identify child luring suspect in West Kelowna

West Kelowna RCMP have a composite sketch of the suspect

B.C. creates first guideline in Canada for treating alcohol addiction

Guideline focuses on early prevention, including screening patients as young as 12 years old

‘A nightmare I can never wake up from’: Mother of murdered girls gives tearful statement at B.C. court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017

Penticton family opens its doors to community on Christmas Day

Those without a place to go on Dec. 25 are invited to celebrate the holidays with the Fagans

Festive flashmob breaks out at Okanagan Superstore

Staff and customers in Westbank were feeling the holiday spirit last weekend

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

Scopes on crossbows, wireless trail cameras out in proposed changes to B.C. hunting regs

New regulations include longer waterfowl season in the Okangan, bans on hunting with spears

Most Read