No Nap Records presents Petunia and the Vipers at the Elks Lodge in Vernon June 29 at 8 p.m. (Jodie Ponto photo)

Vipers set to swing through Vernon

Petunia and the Vipers to perform at Elks Hall June 29

East Vancouver’s seven-piece western swing-pop icon Petunia and the Vipers is gearing up to get hips shaking at the Elks Lodge No. 45 June 29.

Presented by No Nap Records, Petunia and the Vipers boast a classic old-time sound but put through a uniquely Petunia lens.

“If you like stepping back in time for an authentic raucous swinging, surfing, crooning, swooning party, throw on some old styles with your clothes and dance moves and get down with (this) well-loved returning act,” said a No Nap Records spokesperson.

Featuring the all-star lineup of guitarist Stephen Nikleva and lap steel player Jimmy Roy formerly of Ray Condo and the Ricochets, stand-up bass from The Burying Ground and Wooden Horsemen Joseph Lubinsky-Mast, drumming gun for hire Paul Townsend and trumpet and backing vocals from the beautiful original songwriter Jack Garton, Petunia and the Vipers seek to get legs moving with their raw jazz swing numbers, sorrowful bluegrass and Cajun waltzes.

Petunia and the Vipers, alongside Okanagan locals Tidal Baby, perform at the Elks Hall June 29. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available through Kalavida Surf Shop, Expressions of Time, Cheek to Cheek and Teassential.

For more information, contact No Nap Records at no.nap.records@gmail.com.

