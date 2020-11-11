Virtual Vernon exhibit remembers

Frederick Lee poses for a photo at the Vernon training camp, with other members of the machine gun section of the 172nd Battalion (Rocky Mountain Ranger Bn) in 1916. His position in the front row, with the Lewis gun beside him presumably shows that he was held in high regard by his fellow soldiers (Canadian War Museum)

Museum provides online place to honour those from the North Okanagan who served Canada

During a very different Remembrance Day for many in the North Okanagan, respect for those who served is going virtual beyond Nov. 11.

In-person gatherings in honour of Canada’s veterans are not taking place in Vernon or Coldstream as families and individuals are left to find their own ways to take the time to honour the memories of our veterans.

To help mark Remembrance Day in a virtual way, and provide an online place to remember and honour those from the North Okanagan who served Canada in times of war and as peacekeepers, the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives has created a virtual exhibit called Vernon Serves.

The exhibit is an overview of the roles North Okanagan residents played in the First and Second World Wars, as well as in peacekeeping, and shares some of the stories of those who served.

“We focused on some of the unique stories of individuals from our area,” museum community engagement coordinator Gwyneth Evans said.

“From a true Okanagan hero, George McLean of the Head of the Lake Band, to Red Cross volunteer, Anna Cail – some names will be familiar to Vernon residents, others won’t be very well-known.”

Program coordinator Laisha Rosnau added, “We wanted to give names and faces to some of the men and women in service.

“But we know these are just a very few of the many people who have served our country, and each should be remembered for their role.”

The Vernon Serves virtual exhibit can be viewed at https://vernonmuseum.ca/vernon-serves/.

The exhibit will be up on the website year-round.

