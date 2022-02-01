Virtual Vernon party slides back into the ’80s

Kiki the Eco Elf helps bring the Vernon Museum back to the ’80s with an online dance party Feb. 4-12. (Contributed)

Tease your bangs, pull on your leg warmers, and grab the kiddos for an ’80s style sing-and-dance along with Kiki the Eco Elf.

This family-friendly virtual event will feature music, dancing and prizes for best dressed, all from the comfort of your own home. Tickets are $20 and on-demand video access will be available for the entirety of the Vernon Winter Carnival, Feb. 4-13.

In a pre-Omicron world, the Museum and Archives of Vernon was ready to welcome back big hair, neon spandex and even a mullet or two at their To the Max ’80s Party.

“We spent a lot of time reminiscing while we planned the event,” Museum program coordinator Amy Timleck said. “The ’80s was all about excess and we were excited to bring it back for an awesome night of dancing, music and maybe even a Long Island iced tea or two.”

Then Public Health Orders changed and with the uncertainty of how things might look in February, the museum decided that for the safety of staff and attendees, they would take the event online and shift to a more family-focused activity.

Tanya Lipscomb (Kiki the Eco Elf), a well-known performer in the Okanagan, was eager to partner with the museum, and created an ’80s style sing-and-dance along video that families can watch from the safety of their home.

“We’ve been getting really creative with the way that we engage our audiences these days,” said Lipscomb. “And while it doesn’t always look the way we had hoped, we’re finding some really amazing ways to take these events online and to completely reimagine the performance space.”

Tickets for the virtual event are $20 and will provide access to a digital performance that will be available starting Friday.

“We’re hoping that people will still dress up in their ’80s best and show us their moves,” said Timleck. “We’re going to have prizes for best dressed because really, what is the ’80s without big hair and parachute pants.”

Tickets are available via the Winter Carnival website at vernonwintercarnival.com.

READ MORE: Marv Machura to grace Vernon Winter Carnival stage

READ MORE: Popularity of Vernon Museum event prompts part two

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

carnival