Amelie Brindamour stands behind a temporary bakery counter set up in the forest as part of her 2016 project, La Boulangerie du Terroir. (Eli Gordon photo)

Visiting Montreal artist shares fungi research at Vernon Caetani Centre

An open studio is planned for Amélie Brindamour’s In Oscillation Aug. 28

Amélie Brindamour has spent the last several weeks investigating and studying local fungi, and she’s ready to share her findings.

Join Brindamour for her open studio to explore what parallels exist between the information and resource circuit of fungi and plants and our own contemporary digital communication systems at the Caetani Cultural Centre Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Brindamour is an artist and art educator based in Montreal, exploring various issues related to the natural and urban environment through place-specific projects including temporary actions, participatory performances, eat-art and photography.

Her current project, In Oscillation, intends on materializing visually the symbiotic and intelligent systems between trees and fungi referred to as the mycorrhizal network. Through many hikes in areas around the Okanagan Valley, a dozen mushrooms were picked, then moulded and cast in transparent resin with an LED light encased inside.

Experimentations were made to connect those lights to a battery-powered electric circuit to turn them on, and for them to act as a simple synthesizer producing sounds, which can be activated by touch. During the residency, a prototype is being created that represents a small part of the installation, as well as a model of the whole circuit and how it would look in an exhibition space. The electronic circuit will be completed in September at the artist-run-centre Avatar in Quebec City, in order to show it publicly in 2019.

The artist would like to thank the Vernon Outdoors Club, the North Okanagan Naturalist Club, and other Vernon residents for welcoming her in their hikes and sharing their knowledge of mushrooms and the region.

