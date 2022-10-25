Vocal ensemble kicks off North Okanagan Community Concert season

The Mirror Visions Vocal Ensemble will open the North Okanagan Community Concert’s 2022-23 season on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Submitted photo)

The North Okanagan Community Concert (NOCCA) is ready to kick off its 2022-23 season.

The season begins Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m., when the Mirror Visions Vocal Ensemble will perform at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

Mirror Visions is comprised of soprano Mireille Asselin, tenor Scott Murphree, baritone Jesse Blumberg and pianist Grant Wenaus. Together, the group is passionate about storytelling through songs that are laced with humour.

Mirror Visions will sing their way to far-flung destinations, both real and imaginary, with travel songs by Barber, Berlioz, Blangini, Duparc, Haydn, Poulenc and Hugo Wolf along with Mirror Visions commissions by Tom Cipullo and Scott Wheeler, as well as Gilda Lyons’ Great Barrier Reef.

The poetry of Baudelaire, Joyce and Metastasio is featured, as well as the correspondence of Paul Bourget, Isabella Stewart Gardner and Edna St. Vincent Millay.

The concert will be opened by Sophia Friesen, singing three Irish country songs accompanied by Graham Vink. With her combined repertoire of show tunes, arias, and art song, along with her work both on and off the stage, Friesen is one of the most versatile Lyric Sopranos performing today.

Individual tickets are $40 for adults or $20 for youth 22 and under. If purchased as part of NOCCA’s five-concert season tickets, they are $30 for adults of $15 for youth.

The other four concerts are Pentaeèdre, wind quintet on Friday, Nov. 18; the Marc Atkinson Trio (guitars and bass) with Cam Wilson on violin, on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023; the Valencia Baryton Project, a string trio centered on the baryton, an ancient 16 string (six front and 10 back, played like a harp) instrument, on Monday, March 20; and meagan&amy, the sparky young duo of Amy Hills on violin and Meagan Milatz on piano, on Wednesday, April 19.

Tickets can be purchased by calling Ticket Seller at 250-549-7469 or by visiting ticketseller.ca.

