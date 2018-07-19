Volunteers volunteer to play Armstrong event

Valley First Music in the Park is proud to announce that Volunteers will be playing Friday, July 27.

Are you a fan of Neil Young and Crazy Horse? Son Volt? John Prine? Townes Van Zandt? William Blake? If you answered yes to any of those you should really listen to Volunteers.

Volunteers are a four-piece “Cosmic Mange” group from the Okanagan Valley comprised of singer-songwriter Liam McIvor, J. Solemn, Plain Jane John and Brian Looney.

Valley First is proud to sponsor the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Music in the Park series which runs until Aug. 24 in Memorial Park, Armstrong. As well as presenting the series, Valley First will also be promoting hunger awareness through its Feed the Valley program each evening.

Support the Feed the Valley program by bringing a non-perishable food item to Music in the Park or make a donation at any Valley First branch, online through www.valleyfirst.com or through the Food Banks B.C. online donations portal.

Well maintained by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation, Memorial Park is one of the community’s most scenic spots with a swimming pool, children’s water park, playground equipment and lots of shade for people to come and relax all summer long. Bring a blanket or chair then sit back, relax and enjoy time with family and friends.