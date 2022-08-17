Experience the magic of cinema under the stars at Spallumcheen's Caravan Farm Theatre’s Outdoor Film Festival. (Caravan Farm Theatre photo)

Walk the red carpet, at North Okanagan farm theatre, starring Penticton film

Caravan Farm Theatre film festival runs August 24-27

The Caravan Farm Theatre’s Outdoor Film Festival is returning to Spallumcheen next week (Aug. 24-27).

Friends and families will have the chance to enjoy the 80-acre field under the stars for four days filled with Canadian-made movies.

“Our patrons are encouraged to enjoy the rural environment,” said artistic director Estelle Shook. “It’s such a beautiful experience to be in the fresh air while appreciating Canadian films.”

The open-air timber barn has a 10-by-20-foot screen for residents to enjoy along with a concession with local wine, beer, popcorn and other snacks.

The movie schedule looks like this:

Wednesday, Aug, 24 – Portraits of a Fire

Thursday, Aug. 25 – The Time Thief

Friday, Aug. 26 – Learn to Swim

Saturday, Aug. 27 – Drinkwater (shot in Penticton)

DRINKWATER at CFT FILM FESTIVAL from Caravan Farm Theatre on Vimeo.

“As a theatre company, we love a sense of occasion,” said Shook. “We’re diving into the film festival customs of dressing up and rolling out the red carpet for these screenings.”

Also before each movie, Caravan is putting on their second annual Indigenous Short Film Showcase. Indigenous artists including Bill Cohen from the Okanagan Indian Band, and Gloria Morgan and Aaron Leon from Splatsin, will be choosing four short films for everyone’s viewing. The four selections will be picked from nationwide submissions across every genre.

“This is some of the most exciting filmmaking happening right now,” said Shook. “It’s an incredible opportunity to engage with Indigenous stories and perspectives from across the land. They are the future big screen storytellers, and are helping to shape the path of reconciliation for this country.”

Each day, gates will open at 6 p.m. with the Indigenous Short Film Showcase at 7:30 p.m., followed by the feature film at 8 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit caravanfarmtheatre.com/show/film-festival/.

